Blue & Gold TV: Previewing the Fiesta Bowl - Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
Tim Hyde joins Blue & Gold TV after watching several Oklahoma State football games from the 2021 season.
Who are the Cowboys' standout players?
What will the Fighting Irish look like without Kyren Williams at running back?
Hyde answers those questions and more in the preview video below.
