 Fiest Bowl preview- Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-16 08:36:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Previewing the Fiesta Bowl - Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Greg Ladky and Tim Hyde
BlueandGold.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tim Hyde joins Blue & Gold TV after watching several Oklahoma State football games from the 2021 season.

Who are the Cowboys' standout players?

What will the Fighting Irish look like without Kyren Williams at running back?

Hyde answers those questions and more in the preview video below.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}