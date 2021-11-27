Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame vs. Stanford postgame show
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Coach Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky will be live 15 minutes after the conclusion of the Notre Dame - Stanford game for immediate reaction and analysis.
Check out the video embed below, or click here, to watch the show. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and take part in the comments and Q&A.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.