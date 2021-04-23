BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses a pair of four-star Rivals100 recruits setting up Notre Dame official visit dates, an intriguing new class of 2022 offers and an updated film review of two Fighting Irish commitments.
