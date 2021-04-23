 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 07:24:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses a pair of four-star Rivals100 recruits setting up Notre Dame official visit dates, an intriguing new class of 2022 offers and an updated film review of two Fighting Irish commitments.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

