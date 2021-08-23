Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Road Nuggets
BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka and Mike Singer were out on the road this past weekend to see two of Notre Dame's top overall targets in the 2023 class.
They break down the performances of four-star recruits Drayk Bowen and Justice Haynes and where things stand in their respective recruitments.
