Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Quarterback Recruiting Update
Notre Dame has its quarterback in the 2022 class committed, is searching for its signal caller in the 2023 class and is already out in front recruiting in the 2024 cycle as well. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses the names to know for Notre Dame quarterback recruiting.
