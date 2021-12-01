Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby on Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chats with former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby about Brian Kelly taking the head coach position at LSU, discuss whether Marcus Freeman is ready for the lead job in South Bend and so much more.

10:45 a.m. Wednesday: Notre Dame head coach rumor mill update

10:20 a.m. Wednesday: Brian Kelly joins the Dan Patrick Show

Brian Kelly has been a recurring guest on the Dan Patrick Show for years. Wednesday, he joined Patrick to talk leaving Notre Dame and arriving at LSU.

Kelly said the move wasn't so much about what Notre Dame couldn't afford him in terms of resources and the ability to win but rather wanting to take on a new challenge at this stage in his career.

Kelly said he did not have a "wandering eye" during Notre Dame's 11-1 season and only seriously considered the LSU opportunity when it was presented to him after the Irish's win last weekend at Stanford.