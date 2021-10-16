Blue & Gold TV: Meet Devan Houstan - New Notre Dame offer
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended a scholarship offer to class of 2023 defensive linemen Devan Houstan this week.
We sat down with Houstan to learn more about his game, his move from Mississauga, Ontario to Maryland, and what he is looking for in a college. See the video below.
