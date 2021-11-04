Blue & Gold TV: LIVE Q&A — Talking Drayk Bowen, the 2023 board, and more
Is there anything better to do during happy hour than talk Notre Dame football recruiting?
Well, that is up for debate.
What is certain is Notre Dame landed a major commitment last night as they close in on additional elite prospects in 2022 and 2023.
BlueandGold.com recruiting analyst Mike Singer takes questions from our subscribers and YouTube viewers. See the video embedded below.
