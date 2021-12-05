Blue & Gold TV: Irish to play Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) will head to the desert to take on Big 12 runner-up and No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2, 8-1) in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka, and Greg Ladky have instant reaction. The Fighting Irish and Cowboys have never played one another. The Irish will look to end a nine-game losing streak in major bowls.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.