 Blue & Gold TV: Irish pushing for Walker Howard, Billy Schrauth
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-25 19:59:35 -0500') }}

Blue & Gold TV: Irish pushing for Walker Howard, Billy Schrauth

Greg Ladky • BlueAndGold
Managing Editor
BlueandGold.com recruiting analyst Mike Singer gives the latest on a massive recruiting weekend for Notre Dame, which featured not only a 31-16 win over the USC Trojans, but several highly rated recruits on campus.

Get the latest on five-star quarterback Walker Howard, four-star offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, and a current Notre Dame commit the Irish coaches hope to solidify.

