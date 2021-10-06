 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Tech Hokies preview and analysis.
Blue & Gold TV: Hokies expert breaks down Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Greg Ladky and Tim Sullivan
BlueandGold.com | HokieHaven.com
Tim Sullivan of HokieHaven.com joins Blue & Gold TV to provide insight into the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) as they prepare to host the No. 13/14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) Saturday night.

What type of player is Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister?

Which Hokies defensive players could give the Irish offense fits?

Get the answers in the preview video below.

