Blue & Gold TV: Highlights from Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick’s presser
Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick spoke with the media for 25 minutes Tuesday morning to talk next steps for the Fighting Irish football program.
Will Notre Dame appoint an interim coach? How much input will Swarbrick take from current players?
Below is three minutes of highlights from today’s press conference following Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU.
