Blue & Gold TV: Freeman and Rees recruiting in Wisconsin
Shortly after his introduction press conference as the new Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman joined Tommy Rees to fly up to Wisconsin.
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer explains how this new staff will be taking recruiting to another level visiting current commitments, a new offer, and perhaps an elite offensive lineman.
