Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts - USC vs. Notre Dame
Coach Tim Hyde joins BlueandGold.com to offer his final thoughts on Saturday's USC - Notre Dame game.
We debate whether Notre Dame has settled on a good plan at quarterback, and found its starting five on the offensive line.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.