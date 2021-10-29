Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts and predictions — UNC at ND

Notre Dame football will host its second straight prime time battle as North Carolina travels to South Bend for a 7:30 PM EDT kickoff Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish (6-1) have a lot of goals ahead of them, according to BlueandGold.com’s Tim Hyde.

Will playing under the lights help the Irish keep its energy at a maximum level? What are the keys to stopping the Tar Heels’ (4-3, 3-3 ACC) run-pass-option attack with Sam Howell at quarterback?

Hyde and Greg Ladky discuss those topics, and offer predictions for the game on Saturday.