Blue & Gold TV: Details on new Notre Dame RB commit Sedrick Irvin Jr.

 Blue & Gold TV: Details on new Notre Dame Fighting Irish football running back commit Sedrick Irvin Jr.
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 07:46:42 -0500') }} football

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame earned a four-star running back pledge from Miami Gulliver Prep's Sedrick Irvin Jr., a class of 2023 prospect. What kind of player is Irvin? How did the commitment come together?

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer breaks it down and brings on analyst Tim Hyde for additional insight.

