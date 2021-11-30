 Analysis - CFP rankings update and the Notre Dame head coach search
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 18:10:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: CFP rankings update and the Notre Dame head coach search

Mike Singer, Greg Ladky and Tim Hyde
BlueandGold.com

We are going live again!

Tim Hyde, Mike Singer, and Greg Ladky chat about the Notre Dame head coach search, 24 hours in. Plus, we have reaction to the updated College Football Playoffs rankings.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and take part in the chat!

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}