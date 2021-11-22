 Notre Dame football recruiting: Carnell Tate visits campus, we visit a top 2023 OL target
Blue & Gold TV: Carnell Tate visits campus, we visit a top 2023 OL target

Mike Singer and Greg Ladky
BlueandGold.com
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer has the latest new on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting front.

Rivals100 wide receiver Carnell Tate made a Sunday visit to campus, we hit the road to film Monroe Freeling in action, and a new target is on the Irish radar from Mississippi.

