Blue & Gold TV: Carnell Tate visits campus, we visit a top 2023 OL target
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer has the latest new on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting front.
Rivals100 wide receiver Carnell Tate made a Sunday visit to campus, we hit the road to film Monroe Freeling in action, and a new target is on the Irish radar from Mississippi.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.