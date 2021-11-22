Blue & Gold TV: Carnell Tate visits campus, we visit a top 2023 OL target

Rivals100 wide receiver Carnell Tate made a Sunday visit to campus, we hit the road to film Monroe Freeling in action, and a new target is on the Irish radar from Mississippi.

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer has the latest new on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting front.

