Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Quarterback Battle
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer dives deep into Notre Dame's quarterback battle – breaking down the candidates, their strengths and weaknesses and issuing a verdict on who the starter will be when the Fighting Irish battle Florida State on Sept. 5.
