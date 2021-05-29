 Breaking Down The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Quarterback Battle
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-29 11:26:27 -0500') }}

Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Quarterback Battle

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer dives deep into Notre Dame's quarterback battle – breaking down the candidates, their strengths and weaknesses and issuing a verdict on who the starter will be when the Fighting Irish battle Florida State on Sept. 5.

