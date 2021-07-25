 Blue & Gold TV: Big Recruiting Battles Between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
football

Blue & Gold TV: Big Recruiting Battles Between Ohio State and Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame and Ohio State are going head-to-head for elite prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes. BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer welcomes in BuckeyeGrove.com's Joseph Hastings to break down several of the Irish's and Buckeye's top targets.

