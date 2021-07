Blue & Gold TV: Big Recruiting Battles Between Ohio State and Notre Dame

Notre Dame and Ohio State are going head-to-head for elite prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes. BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer welcomes in BuckeyeGrove.com's Joseph Hastings to break down several of the Irish's and Buckeye's top targets.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.