Blue & Gold TV: A look at Stanford from 'The Other Sideline'

Ben Parker of CardinalSportsReport.com joins Blue & Gold TV to provide analysis of the 2021 Stanford Cardinal, and shares his thoughts on key Stanford players to watch, and the chances the Cardinal has to pull off an upset.

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.