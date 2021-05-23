Billboards And Creativity Boosting Notre Dame Recruiting

With a contagious winning culture, sustained success and his impressive player development all firmly in place, Brian Kelly believes that improved recruiting is the final step to hoisting a national championship trophy for the first time since 1988. And the 12th-year Irish head coach, along with his staff, are leaving nothing to chance in their progressive efforts to make it happen. Interstate billboards, personalized playing cards, Internet dance jigs and even parking a Notre Dame tractor-trailer outside the home of one perspective recruit are just a few of the creative tactics Notre Dame has used around the country over the years to lure top players to its little campus in northern Indiana. “We’re gonna try to be the most aggressive, hardest working recruiting staff in the country,” said Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s first-year defensive coordinator and tireless recruiter. “I think for us to continue to elevate, and continue to try to be national champions, and be able to close that gap between right now, Alabama, we got to continue to acquire some of the best football players in the country.”

Interstate billboards and personalized playing cards are two creative tactics Irish recruiters have used to lure top players. (Notre Dame Athletics)

These fresh recruiting approaches are born after a vow from Kelly in December of 2019 to move from a top-15 recruiting outfit each year to a top-five program. “I’ve changed,” Kelly explained. “We’re going to change the way we do some things that I think will allow us to do that.” All of ND Nation was left to wonder, at the time, exactly what Kelly was suggesting, and about 18 months later, we’re finding out. Drawing recruits for on-campus visits will forever be Notre Dame’s best recruiting tool. But during an extended dead period that has kept high school players off campus for more than a year because of the pandemic, the importance of thinking outside the box to expand its recruiting toolbox became magnified. And buying billboard space to celebrate current Irish players in their hometowns is one recent example of the Notre Dame recruiting staff thinking smarter and working harder to enhance its national appeal to high school players. From Tampa and Atlanta in the southeast, to Pittsburgh in the northeast, to Indianapolis and Chicago in the midwest, to Phoenix and Los Angeles out west, these billboards celebrated current Irish players in their hometown areas with a massive mugshot, a Twitter handle, and a simple eight-word message. “I’m from Atlanta and I chose Notre Dame,” is how the billboard read along congested I-85 with Irish all-American safety Kyle Hamilton’s image. Senior defensive lineman Kurt Hinish had one in Pittsburgh. Junior tailback Kyren Williams had one in St. Louis. Freshman offensive lineman Blake Fisher had his displayed in Indianapolis.

