Notre Dame started the season 2-0 before a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Fighting Irish to prematurely pause the season. Now, the team is hoping to resume play on Oct. 10 against Florida State.

This provides a small sample size to go off of thus far, but it's already clear there are a few areas where the Fighting Irish could improve going forward and one area of strength.

Below are offensive observations from Notre Dame’s performance two games into the season.