The number surely sounded insane to some pockets of Notre Dame fans, because it’s contrary to the narrative.

How could Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book be one of college football’s best deep ball passers, as Sports Info Solutions recently floated on Twitter, when the talking point around his deep ball was the lack thereof?

But the stat was clear. In 2019, only four quarterbacks completed at least 50 percent of passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, with a minimum of 25 completions. Book was one. The other three: Heisman winner Joe Burrow, second-round pick Jalen Hurts and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, an early-round prospect who averaged 10.2 yards per pass.