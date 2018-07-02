BGI Commitment Recap: 2020 TE Michael Mayer
Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2020 class Sunday when Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer announced his commitment to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Mayer's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
BGI also had thoughts from Mayer's high school head coach Eddie Eviston on what type of player Mayer is. You can read that HERE.
Third, Mayer went in-depth on his Irish commitment with BGI. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Mayer's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Finally, Driskell and Bodden recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner to discuss what Mayer's commitment. You can listen HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
SOUTH BEND YOU READY?!?! pic.twitter.com/Xh83OYpbuY— Michael Mayer (@MMayer1001) July 1, 2018
July 1, 2018
BIG TIME‼️ Welcome to the family and TEU brother! This man is an absolute dog! Can’t wait bro #irishbouNDXX ☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/zdpen0rmg1— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) July 1, 2018
#irishbouNDXX‼️☘️💥— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) July 1, 2018
Let’s go bro!!☘️☘️ #IrishBouNDXX https://t.co/DCrhyaIvU7— Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) July 1, 2018
2020 Covington Catholic (KY) 4-Star TE Michael Mayer has committed to Notre Dame. He’s the first 2020 Kentucky prospect off the board. https://t.co/ReyfAO1C8c— Dave Lackford🍿 (@RivalsDave) July 1, 2018
#NotreDame's 2020 class now includes QB Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) and tight ends Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) and Michael Mayer (@MMayer1001).— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) July 1, 2018
All three are featured in the initial Rivals250 for the class. pic.twitter.com/Hgo7mpajQE
For the third time in four years #NotreDame has landed an elite two-man haul at Tight End. @kbauman3 and @MMayer1001 are both highly talented players, and their skill set complements each other quite nicely.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) July 1, 2018
Arguably PSU’s top TE target in 2020. Mike’s a really bright young man. Very mature. The Irish are getting a great player, on the field and in the locker room. GL Mike. Thanks for the interviews @BGI_DMcKinney https://t.co/zpCRjj7rdl https://t.co/cgxvX3rAkQ— Ryan Snyder (@RivalsSnyder) July 1, 2018
#NotreDame lands 4-star tight end @MMayer1001 out of @CovCathFootball, "When I was deciding where to commit I went on youtube and watched a ton of highlights of @tylereifert at Norte Dame & at Cincinnati".— Elise Jesse (@Elise_JesseWLWT) July 2, 2018
Cov Cath's Michael Mayer on his commitment to play tight end at Notre Dame: "They are tight end U and I feel like I have the best opportunity to fulfill my dreams of the NFL there."— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 2, 2018
Great academics, said it felt like home. He'll be a junior at CCH this fall.
Tight End U. https://t.co/vdjHso20SL— Tim Ring (@timringTV) July 1, 2018
----
