BGI Commitment Recap: 2020 TE Michael Mayer

Bob Jackson
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2020 class Sunday when Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer announced his commitment to the Irish.

As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Mayer's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

BGI also had thoughts from Mayer's high school head coach Eddie Eviston on what type of player Mayer is. You can read that HERE.

Third, Mayer went in-depth on his Irish commitment with BGI. You can read that HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Mayer's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Finally, Driskell and Bodden recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner to discuss what Mayer's commitment. You can listen HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

