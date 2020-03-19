After running Part I yesterday, Part II questions from our Blueandgold.com message board center on alternate head coaching candidates, surprise seasons (good and bad) and who had the greatest career as a player at Notre Dame.

Jerbach: Why was Tom Pagna never hired as head coach?

Lou: The long-time, loyal right-hand man for head coach Ara Parseghianfrom 1964-74, Pagna was deemed on the outside as the natural successor.

Tom Pagna (left) was bypassed by Dan Devine to succeed Ara Parsegian (right) in December 1974. (Associated Press)

However, University executive vice president Rev. Ned Joyce C.S.C. had his mind set on former Arizona State (1955-57), Missouri (1958-70) and Green Bay Packers (1971-74) head coach Dan Devine for more than a decade. After Notre Dame head coach Joe Kuharich abruptly stepped down in March 1963, and with spring practice around the corner, there was little choice but to give the interim tag to assistant Hugh Devore (who had the same title in 1945).

Joyce had a meeting with Devine that summer about the possibility of taking over as head coach, and at that time Devine’s career record was a glittering 64-15-5 while taking both Arizona State and Missouri to unbeaten finishes in 1957 and 1960, respectively.

A main snag was the timing was awkward because spring practice already had been completed.. Devine was still a contender that November, but timing helped make Northwestern’s Parseghian the favorite and eventual choice (see more on that in the next question below). However, Joyce did reportedly tell Devine that the next time the job is open, he would receive the first call to be the new Notre Dame head coach. That’s exactly what happened. When Parseghian told Joyce in early December 1974 he would be stepping down, Joyce immediately contacted Devine, who was on the hot seat at Green Bay and also pursued by the Washington Huskies. Devine was named head coach less than 24 hours after the news of Parseghian’s departure broke. It was a done deal before Pagna could have been interviewed for the post.

Johnmichie: Who were the fallback candidates to Brian Kelly and Ara Parseghian? As stated above, Devine was the man Notre Dame vice president Rev. Joyce C.S.C. wanted in 1963. Following spring drills under Devore (after Kuharich had resigned that March, Joyce met with Devine about the job that summer. Devine was interested — and Devore indicated he would remain a loyal assistant — but said the timing wasn’t right because he had not had the chance to work with the Notre Dame personnel in the spring. After the 2-7 finish by Notre Dame in 1963, Northwestern’s season with Parseghian ended Nov. 16 —(six days before President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Meanwhile, Missouri still had to play on Nov. 30 after the Nov. 23 game with Kansas was postponed because of JFK’s death a day earlier. During that interim, Parseghian had a falling out with his athletics director at Northwestern, Stu Holcomb — leading him to call Joyce about his interest in the Notre Dame position if it was still open. Aiding Parseghian greatly was his Northwestern teams with less talent from 1959-62 had a 4-0 sweep of the Irish in those years. The other coach talked about as a candidate by the media was the affable Irish-Catholic Hugh “Duffy” Daugherty, who had led Michigan State to a 59-29-3 mark since taking over in 1954, with eight straight wins versus Notre Dame. Notre Dame president Rev. Theodore Hesburgh C.S.C.was especially fond of Parseghian, although a snafu in negotiations nearly led Parseghan not to take the job. By that point, Joyce was might have been looking toward Devine again — but Hesburgh was determined to land Parseghian and eventually did in mid-December. Supposedly, Joyce told Devine afterwards, “you are first on the list the next time there is an opening.” Indeed, when Parseghian’s resignation was announced on a December Sunday in 1974, Devine — on the hot seat with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers — was quickly named the successor less than 24 hours later. As for Kelly, I believe the next option would have been then 11th-year Iowa had coach Kirk Ferentz. He started 4-19 his first two seasons with the Hawkeyes, but was 77-36 the next nine with four AP Top 10 finishes (11-2 in 2009). Ferentz possessed a clean record, more than a decade of head coaching experience, won big at a difficult place to achieve success, and his teams were annually sound and physical. I had also heard some talk about Stanford’s Jim Harbaugh, who had revived a moribund program while recruiting at a premier academic institution, but that seemed more superficial.