Frank Leahy directed four national titles and three other unbeaten seasons in his 11 years at Notre Dame. (Notre Dame Archives)

GroggyGrizzly: Why doesn’t The Master, Frank Leahy, get the love he should from Notre Dame and many Notre Dame fans? I have never understood that. Lou: This has been baffling for me through the years, but more so from a national perspective than a Notre Dame one. This peaked in 2009 when a panel of more than 100 coaches and other experts on athletics history assembled in Sporting News the 50 greatest coaches — any sport, male or female — in American history. Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, with no national titles in his 21 seasons, made the cut, while Leahy — with four national titles and seven unbeaten seasons in 13 years (two of them spent at Boston College), and second in all-time winning percentage (behind mentor Knute Rockne) in college football annals — was omitted.

Leahy had a mind-boggling 23-6-3 record against teams that finished in the final top 10 (13-6-3) or final top 20 (10-0). That .765 winning percentage is by far the greatest among any college football coach on Sporting News’ Top 50 list. Prior to taking the Notre Dame job in 1941, he led Boston College to an 11-0 record in 1940, capped with a 19-13 Sugar Bowl win versus 10-0 Tennessee and its Hall of Fame head coach, R.R. Neyland. Try going unbeaten at BC. No one has done it since then. Because of unrivaled intensity toward the game that deteriorated his health, he stepped down from coaching for good at age 45, an age where most in his profession have not even reached their peak. Prior to becoming the head coach at Boston College, Leahy was the line coach for Fordham’s legendary “Seven Blocks of Granite,” which included Vince Lombardi — who would later embrace and impart Leahy’s painstaking deal to fundamentals. I have postulated two main reasons why Leahy is probably so overlooked. One is the way he exited. Whereas Rockne's Notre Dame legend from 1918-30 was elevated because of the way he tragically perished in a plane crash at age 43, Leahy left unceremoniously on Jan. 31, 1954. He was basically forced out with two years left on his contract and was no longer wanted while Notre Dame attempted to upgrade its academic reputation under new president Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, C.S.C. Second is what we refer to as “middle-child syndrome.” Rockne was the first, while Ara Parseghian (1964-74) and Lou Holtz (1986-96) captured championships after extremely lean cycles in the program. Meanwhile, Leahy was still not yet a decade removed from Rockne’s tragic death, and predecessor Elmer Layden won 77 percent of his games at Notre Dame. Leahy was neither the “first” like Rockne or the “saviors” such as Parseghian and Holtz. The “middle man” often gets lost — sort of like unheralded 1993 quarterback Kevin McDougal was in between Golden Boy recruits Rick Mirer and Ron Powlus, yet McDougal is the all-time pass efficiency king at the school, and helped steer the Irish to an 11-1 and No. 2 finish in his one year as the starter (including defeating No. 1 Florida State). Rockne was the original, while Parseghian and Holtz were the latest and greatest whose prosperity occurred in the age of television. That’s still no reason for Leahy to be consistently ignored on “greatest ever” coaching lists. There were few, if any, who were ever better.