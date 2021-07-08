Ashton Craig Details How His Notre Dame Commitment Came Together

Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High offensive lineman Ashton Craig entered June without having much contact — if any — with the Notre Dame coaching staff. But he ended the month on the Irish’s 2022 commitment list. Craig was all over the Midwest in June. He took official visits to Nebraska and Northwestern the first two weekends of the month, respectively. He camped at Michigan, received an offer from the Wolverines and visited Ann Arbor again during the weekend of June 18. He also camped at Notre Dame June 15 and Ohio State June 22. The Irish staff communicated to Craig that it planned to offer him a scholarship when he came on campus for his official visit June 25-27, but the offer occurred the same day he was at Ohio State. His camp performance at Notre Dame was too good. The Irish staff didn’t need to wait any longer to offer.

Prior to June, Craig had very little contact with the Irish coaching staff.

“They were texting me a little bit throughout [June] and wanted me to come for their camp so they could see me in person,” Craig said. “They were really impressed with what they saw. “They solidified that they wanted me for sure and didn’t want me to go up there worried about if I’d get the offer during the visit.” It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Craig would pick Notre Dame after receiving his offer from the Irish. Although Lawrenceburg is more of a Cincinnati suburb, Craig is an in-state kid who felt strongly about Notre Dame growing up. As long as he saw South Bend as a fit for what he was looking for, a commitment was likely to take place. He planned on telling head coach Brian Kelly of his decision on Sunday, June 27 before his official visit ended. However, Craig informed offensive coordinator Tommy Rees that he was committing the day prior during a meeting, and he announced his decision the evening of June 26. “I couldn’t wait any longer,” Craig said. “We got to celebrate that over the weekend, which was good. “Notre Dame provides an elite education, and it can help you develop physically and spiritually. I’m very confident in my decision after spending time on campus with the staff and players. It was home for me when I got there.” His player host during the visit was offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. He felt a strong camaraderie among position coach Jeff Quinn’s group. Between the Notre Dame players, coaches and other recruits there, Craig loved it all.