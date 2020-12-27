Notre Dame values all sorts of measurables as a tool in the evaluation process, but the last visit weekend the Irish had was back on Feb. 1 as the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to mandate a dead period from March to the end of the year. During visits, the Irish staff takes a recruit's measurements, but 13 of their 26 signees thus far never took an actual unofficial visit to Notre Dame. 12 of those 13 only took "self-guided tour" visits of South Bend, so the staff had to get creative with how they got accurate heights and weights from its recruits. Below is a look at what each Notre Dame class of 2021 signee's height and weight listed by Rivals compared to what was announced by the Fighting Irish.

Jason Onye will arrive at Notre Dame hoping to make an early impact. (Paul Danesi)

Mobile viewers: the table below is best viewed with your phone positioned horizontally and with portrait orientation unlocked.

Notable