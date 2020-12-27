Announced Heights And Weights For Notre Dame's 2021 Signees
Notre Dame values all sorts of measurables as a tool in the evaluation process, but the last visit weekend the Irish had was back on Feb. 1 as the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to mandate a dead period from March to the end of the year.
During visits, the Irish staff takes a recruit's measurements, but 13 of their 26 signees thus far never took an actual unofficial visit to Notre Dame. 12 of those 13 only took "self-guided tour" visits of South Bend, so the staff had to get creative with how they got accurate heights and weights from its recruits.
Below is a look at what each Notre Dame class of 2021 signee's height and weight listed by Rivals compared to what was announced by the Fighting Irish.
Mobile viewers: the table below is best viewed with your phone positioned horizontally and with portrait orientation unlocked.
|Pos. & Name
|Stars
|Ht/Wt Listed By Rivals
|Ht/Wt Listed By Notre Dame
|Difference
|
OL Joe Alt
|
6-7, 270
|
6-7, 280
|
+ 10 pounds
|
DL Devin Aupiu
|
6-5, 225
|
6-5, 220
|
- 5 pounds
|
CB Ryan Barnes
|
6-2, 185
|
6-2, 175
|
- 10 pounds
|
TE Cane Berrong
|
6-4, 225
|
6-3, 215
|
- 1 inch
- 10 pounds
|
6-1, 185
|
6-0, 185
|
- 1 inch
|
6-2, 210
|
6-2, 205
|
- 5 pounds
|
WR Deion Colzie
|
6-4, 205
|
6-3, 200
|
- 1 inch
- 5 pounds
|
OL Pat Coogan
|
6-5, 300
|
6-4, 290
|
- 1 inch
- 10 pounds
|
6-0, 215
|
6-1, 215
|
+ 1 inch
|
6-7, 240
|
6-7, 240
|
OL Blake Fisher
|
6-6, 330
|
6-6, 330
|
6-3, 190
|
6-3, 185
|
- 5 pounds
|
6-7, 290
|
6-6, 275
|
- 1 inch
- 15 pounds
|
CB JoJo Johnson
|
5-11, 170
|
5-10, 175
|
- 1 inch
+ 5 pounds
|
LB Kahanu Kia
|
6-2, 205
|
6-1, 210
|
- 1 inch
+ 5 pounds
|
6-2, 205
|
6-2, 210
|
+ 5 pounds
|
DL Jason Onye
|
6-5, 248
|
6-5, 245
|
+ 3 pounds
|
6-3, 230
|
6-3, 230
|
CB Philip Riley
|
6-0, 190
|
6-1, 190
|
+ 1 inch
|
DL Gabe Rubio
|
6-5, 280
|
6-5, 285
|
+ 5 pounds
|
6-4, 215
|
6-5, 205
|
+ 1 inch
- 10 pounds
|
6-1, 170
|
6-0, 180
|
- 1 inch
+ 10 pounds
|
6-5, 315
|
6-4, 295
|
- 1 inch
- 20 pounds
|
6-2, 205
|
6-1, 185
|
- 1 inch
- 20 pounds
|
6-1, 170
|
6-0, 165
|
- 1 inch
- 5 pounds
|
6-2, 185
|
6-1, 175
|
- 1 inch
- 10 pounds
Notable
• Most of the changes were the Irish players a little bit smaller than what Rivals listed. This is to be expected as heights and weights are typically slightly embellished. Notre Dame typically puts much more resources into measurables, especially during a year when they had to go out and find that information rather than taking it when the recruits came to campus.
• Rivals had three recruits' height/weight spot on with what Notre Dame reported (Blake Fisher, Mitchell Evans and Ron Powlus III). When Notre Dame was recruiting Evans, there was questions about whether his listed 6-7 height was accurate, but Notre Dame does not embellish measurables (which should be clear according to the chart above), so Evans 6-7, 240-pound frame should be pretty darn accurate.
• The biggest discrepancies were with Jayden Thomas and Rocco Spindler. Now granted, Notre Dame may be using heights and weights from their last unofficial visit last fall. Spindler reported in August that he weighed in at 315.
• Joe Alt just keeps getting bigger. He played his junior season around 230 pounds and is now up to 280. And as I'm typing this, he probably gained another five pounds.
