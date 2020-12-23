Backpedals into sprints forward. Hip-flipping into coverage. Stutter steps and shuffles. Anything a linebacker would do in a camp where college coaches or recruiting analysts could watch.

On Aug. 22, past 3 a.m. ET, the three-star linebacker from Honolulu's Punahou High School sent out a 54-second video of him in his yard — maybe 250 square feet and illuminated only by streetlight — putting on his own individual workout.

Those didn’t happen this year. Kia’s homemade one, though, was enough to nudge Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish coaches had seen his junior season film and were impressed. The improvised individual workout opened eyes further. The staff wanted to offer. But there was still the hurdle of never having sized him up in person.

“We were watching this guy move, talking to our friends at Punahou and saying, ‘Measure him for me,’” Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said. “I want to know exactly how tall he is, what he weighs right now. We had to do that across the board.”

This is recruiting in 2020.