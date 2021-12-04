Andrew Kristofic’s move to offensive guard is serving Notre Dame well

Carrying the same mindset as almost all of the other fine offensive lineman to move through Notre Dame the last decade, junior Andrew Kristofic knew little to nothing beyond playing the tackle position. Regarded among the best programs in the nation for its development and professional preparation with its offensive linemen, Notre Dame puts most of its recruiting emphasis on elite high school tackles — the exterior positions considered more demanding and important than the center and guard interior spots.

Since Andrew Kristofic was inserted into the lineup at left guard Oct. 9 against Virginia Tech, the Irish rushing attack has averaged 209.0 yards per game. (Chad Weaver)

Before spring ball in March, the 6-foot-5, 295-pound Kristofic had neither played nor considered any position other than tackle. Tackle is the position he became a four-star recruit at out of Pine-Richland High School near Pittsburgh in the 2019 recruiting class. It’s also the position Kristofic concentrated exclusively on as a Notre Dame freshman and sophomore in 2019 and 2020. Positional plans and future course changed for Kristofic in the spring when a foot injury sidelined team captain and returning starting center Jarrett Patterson for those workouts, a player absence that put the Irish coaches in a numbers crunch along its interior.

“I was shuffling all over the place,” Kristofic said. “Some days, I would go to center. Some days, I would go to left guard. I’d work a little at right guard, too, so it was just kind of wherever I was needed.” Patterson returned healthy in the fall and has started at center every game this season. But the important lessons and extended cross-training Kristofic received in the spring during Patterson’s absence became a blessing for both the player and the team. A gifted high school basketball player, Kristofic is nimble and athletic enough to handle the more wide-open tackle position, but there was something about being packed tightly inside that felt right. “I was ecstatic about [the switch to guard],” Kristofic said. “I felt way more comfortable at guard than I ever did at tackle.” The position transition for Kristofic started simmering late last November when he took practice reps at guard when senior starter Tommy Kraemer was sidelined for emergency appendectomy surgery.

But it wasn’t until Notre Dame was losing 10-0 and struggling against Virginia Tech Oct. 9, that the Irish coaches made arguably their best call of the season and sent Kristofic in to replace valuable backup but struggling starter Zeke Correll at left guard. Notre Dame averaged only 80.8 rushing yards and scored four rushing touchdowns through its first five games this season. In its next six games after Kristofic claimed the top job at left guard (through Georgia Tech), the Irish averaged 209.0 rushing yards and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground.

“I think you are just starting now to see all of the hard work we all put in really starting to come together,” Kristofic said. “It took a little bit longer than we maybe expected, but we are making good steps in the right direction.” Patterson, an All-America candidate, said he recognized in the spring and through fall camp that Kristofic’s added versatility and maturity made him a valuable member of this unit. “Playing center and guard in the spring really helps him understand the offense,” Patterson said. “And he’s played tackle the last couple of years, so he really understands everything that’s going on, and I think he has really embraced his role at left guard.”