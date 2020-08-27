Every college football coach’s already arduous challenge of roster management just became a bigger headache for the next few years.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors said this football season — whether it is played in the fall, the spring or not at all — will not count toward a player’s eligibility. Everyone gets a freebie. Players otherwise out of eligibility after this year can come back and will not count against a team’s 85-scholarship limit. The school is not required to renew scholarship for seniors, and seniors can move on at their choosing.

The ruling was inevitable. Fall sports are operating on shaky ground, and the NCAA granted the same protection to spring sport athletes. The rule does, though, create some oddities and additional hurdles for roster construction.