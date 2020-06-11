In many ways, Ade Ogudeji protects as a prototypical NFL prospect at defensive end. He’s nearly 6-5 with long arms, weighs 255 pounds and has a relentless motor and speed off the edge.

His NFL potential was amplified at the end of the 2019 season when he recorded 14 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in the final three games. According to Pro Football Focus, he also chipped in five hurries and one quarterback hit during that span of games.

Part of his newfound productivity was a result of season-ending injuries to fellow defensive ends Julian Okwara and Daelin Hayes, but Ogundeji seized the moment.



“I was blessed enough to have the opportunity to go out there and play a little bit more than I usually do it,” Ogundeji said on the podcast Inside The NFL Prospect. “That gave me an opportunity to make some plays on the field.”