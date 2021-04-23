BlueAndGold - A Perfect Day, A Lovely Service

The moment felt almost like a perfectly-timed tribute from the heavens to start the funeral mass for Louis Somogyi, Jr. on April 23, inside the glorious Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of Notre Dame.

A spring morning that started mainly grey, the skies cleared at the very moment the service began, the sun emerged, and a beam of multi-colors pierced the stained-glass cathedral windows and enveloped Lou’s beautiful blue-and-gold colored casket, a glorious-looking final-resting bed customized for Lou by his loving widow, Amalia.

Veteran Notre Dame priest Rev. Paul F. Doyle, C.S.C., was the primary celebrant for the mass and during his homily, Fr. Doyle shared personal stories of how Lou struck the perfect blend of greatness at his work with goodness in his heart.

Upon completion of the funeral mass — a service that concluded with the playing of the Notre Dame “Alma Mater,” a fitting and touching recessional hymn — the funeral parade made a half-hour winding drive around campus then along the north bank of the St. Joseph River to Highland Cemetery in South Bend, Ind., where Lou, who died at age 58, was entombed next to his late parents, Lou Somogyi, Sr. and Irene Horvath.

It was at the cemetery that Rev. Doyle offered one last tribute, explaining that Lou lived and left this world with “clean hands and straight eyes.”

Clean hands in that Lou would never harm another soul, and straight eyes in that honesty kept Lou from ever having to hide from anything.

The sun shined brightly over the entire beautiful ceremony.

Lou is survived by Amalia, his true love and soulmate; stepchildren, Mike Vegh, Jennifer and Brandon Thomas, and Kimberly Vegh; and stepdaughter, Noelle Thomas.

The family asks that donations in Lou’s name be made to The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W. Western Ave., South Bend, Ind., 46601.

Additionally, The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship has been created. Click here for contribution information.