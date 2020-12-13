Ian Book won’t win the Heisman, but he has been as valuable as anyone to his team in college football.

I’ve always tried to distinguish in sports the difference between being “most valuable player” from “player with best stats,” which in essence is what the Heisman is for quarterbacks.

On many occasions, both are applicable when making a judgment. Last year en route to winning the Heisman, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had both.

This year, I’ve seen in many Heisman watch lists that Book isn’t a viable candidate because of “a relative lack of productivity.”

While the numbers might lack some wow factor, I’m not sure anyone has meant more to his team than he has with his combination of passing (with a whole new receiving corps), running, especially as an escape artist with an aptitude to extend plays, leadership, durability, shining when most needed and providing a winning presence.