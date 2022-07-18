2024 RB Aneyas Williams earning high praise from coach Deland McCullough
If there was any doubt about what Notre Dame thought of Aneyas Williams, there is no longer.The Irish interest in the 2024 three-star running back seemed minimal three months ago. When the Hannibal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news