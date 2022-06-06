2024 four-star QB CJ Carr sets June 9 commitment date
Notre Dame four-star 2024 class quarterback target CJ Carr will reveal his college commitment on Thursday at 7 p.m., he shared with 247Sports on Monday.
The Saline (Mich.) product will choose between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin on CBS Sports HQ.
Carr camped at yesterday's ND Irish Invasion, marking his fourth visit to campus. Tommy Rees offered the No. 22 player in the 2024 class a year ago at a Notre Dame summer camp, and the Irish offensive coordinator has led the charge for the rising junior passer since then.
“Honestly, it’s Tommy Rees’ relationship with me,” Carr told Inside ND Sports, describing his Notre Dame interest in March. “But also, the way I think he's going to develop quarterbacks. I think he's really smart in the way he attacks defenses. I think that that's definitely something that's driving that relationship.”
Before Sunday’s camp, Carr was last in South Bend for spring practice in April. Although Rees is his main interest in Notre Dame, Carr grew a strong relationship with head coach Marcus Freeman during that trip.
Over the last three months, Carr has also visited Georgia, Michigan State, and Wisconsin. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has also seen the Wolverines on multiple occasions. The No. 1 player in Michigan has expressed past interest in playing for the in-state school.
“I could 100% see myself in that winged helmet if the cards played out the right way,” he said. “But you know, I'm just excited to continue to develop a relationship.”
Notre Dame hasn't signed a quarterback who finished the recruiting cycle ranked in the Rivals100 since Phil Jurkovec in 2018. The Irish are also among the favorites for 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore.
