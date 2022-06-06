2024 four-star QB CJ Carr sets June 9 commitment date

Notre Dame four-star 2024 class quarterback target CJ Carr will reveal his college commitment on Thursday at 7 p.m., he shared with 247Sports on Monday.

The Saline (Mich.) product will choose between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin on CBS Sports HQ.

Carr camped at yesterday's ND Irish Invasion, marking his fourth visit to campus. Tommy Rees offered the No. 22 player in the 2024 class a year ago at a Notre Dame summer camp, and the Irish offensive coordinator has led the charge for the rising junior passer since then.

“Honestly, it’s Tommy Rees’ relationship with me,” Carr told Inside ND Sports, describing his Notre Dame interest in March. “But also, the way I think he's going to develop quarterbacks. I think he's really smart in the way he attacks defenses. I think that that's definitely something that's driving that relationship.”