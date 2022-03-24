Four-star QB and Michigan legacy CJ Carr praises Notre Dame, Tommy Rees
OBETZ, Ohio — In each and every interview, CJ Carr anticipates the question.Carr is a 2024 class four-star pro-style quarterback from Saline (Mich.) High School, which is located less than 10 miles...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news