Rainy weather in Atlanta delayed the announcement from
Sir Mohammed at Saturday night's outdoor Under Armour Boys Elite 24 game by more than two hours, but it was well worth the wait for Notre Dame.
Mohammed, a four-star shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting class, chose the Irish over Marquette, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Villanova. He shared the decision on ESPNU.
The No. 57 overall player in the 2024 class was recruited by head coach
Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State and took an official visit to the Nittany Lions last November.
Once Shrewsberry took the Notre Dame job, things picked up right where they left off. Shrewsberry re-offered Mohammed in April, who previously received an Irish offer from former head coach
Mike Brey.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5TaXIgTW9oYW1tZWQgKG5vLiA3MSBFU1BOIPCfkq8pIGhhcyBjb21t
aXR0ZWQgdG8gTm90cmUgRGFtZSEg8J+NgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu
Y28vNTdRQngxQ0NDayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzU3UUJ4MUNDQ2s8L2E+
PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyIE5FWFQgKEBTQ05leHQpIDxhIGhy
ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0NOZXh0L3N0YXR1cy8xNjkwNTUx
NjU1NzczOTU0MDQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMywg
MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw
czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9
InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i
bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91
ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv
bS90cmFja3MvMTU4NzIyNzEzMSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv
X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j
b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv
c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
Related content
•
Irish gain versatility in new 2024 forward commit Garrett Sundra
•
2025 SG target Braylon Mullins pumped after ND offer
•
Irish showing interest in local 2026 prospect Steven Reynolds III
•
Julian Roper II helping Micah Shrewsberry manifest his vision at ND
•
Everything Micah Shrewsberry had to say at July workout
---------------------------------------------------------------
The new staff hosted the Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park recruit on an official visit in June where Notre Dame's
academics and campus environment lived up to its expectations for Mohammed.
"The 6-foot-6 shooting guard showed signs of what he’ll bring to whichever college he chooses, locking up on the perimeter, running the offense and knocking down shots consistently throughout Friday’s scrimmage," wrote Rivals basketball recruiting reporter
Jason Jordan, who is on location in Atlanta at Elite 24. "Still, as strong as he’s looked on the wing, the talk among college coaches is that Mohammed’s feel and IQ as a playmaker coupled with his size will make him a prime candidate to have the ball in his hands at the next level, a role he seemed to naturally gravitate toward running with Team Curry this summer."
Mohammed, the son of former NBA center
Nazr Mohammed, is listed as a shooting guard but played both guard positions for Myers Park and Team Curry on the Under Armour grassroots basketball circuit.
Like other Irish commits, Shrewsberry views Mohammed as a multi-positional prospect that can get his own shot, create for others, shoot from the 3-point line and defend on the other end of the floor.
"Whoever ends up with Mohammed will get a multi-year utility guard, capable of playing and guarding multiple positions," Jordan said.
Mohammed showed off his range at
Stephen Curry's Select Camp in San Francisco earlier this month.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Notre Dame's 2024 class now consists of three members: Mohammed, three-star shooting guard
Cole Certa from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and three-star power forward Garrett Sundra from Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI. Rivals ranks the class No. 12 in the country.
Sundra
committed to the Irish on Thursday. Certa is also playing in Saturday night's Elite 24 game with Mohammed.
The Irish are also recruiting 2024 four-star point guards
Travis Perry and Trent Perry. Trent has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for Sept. 1-3.
Shrewsberry's current roster is made up of 10 scholarship players with two seniors,
Matt Zona and Tony Sanders Jr., eligible to return for their fifth years in 2024-25. The NCAA scholarship limit is 13.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE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The relationship between Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry, left, and four-star guard Sir Mohammed, right, goes back to Shrewsberry's time at Penn State. The two posed together for this photo on Mohammed's visit to Penn State.
--------------------------------------------------------------- • Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge. • Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube. • Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01. • Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports