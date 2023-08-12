News More News
2024 four-star guard Sir Mohammed commits to Notre Dame, Micah Shrewsberry

Charleston Bowles • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
@cbowles01

Rainy weather in Atlanta delayed the announcement from Sir Mohammed at Saturday night's outdoor Under Armour Boys Elite 24 game by more than two hours, but it was well worth the wait for Notre Dame.

Mohammed, a four-star shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting class, chose the Irish over Marquette, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Villanova. He shared the decision on ESPNU.

The No. 57 overall player in the 2024 class was recruited by head coach Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State and took an official visit to the Nittany Lions last November.

Once Shrewsberry took the Notre Dame job, things picked up right where they left off. Shrewsberry re-offered Mohammed in April, who previously received an Irish offer from former head coach Mike Brey.

The new staff hosted the Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park recruit on an official visit in June where Notre Dame's academics and campus environment lived up to its expectations for Mohammed.

"The 6-foot-6 shooting guard showed signs of what he’ll bring to whichever college he chooses, locking up on the perimeter, running the offense and knocking down shots consistently throughout Friday’s scrimmage," wrote Rivals basketball recruiting reporter Jason Jordan, who is on location in Atlanta at Elite 24. "Still, as strong as he’s looked on the wing, the talk among college coaches is that Mohammed’s feel and IQ as a playmaker coupled with his size will make him a prime candidate to have the ball in his hands at the next level, a role he seemed to naturally gravitate toward running with Team Curry this summer."

Mohammed, the son of former NBA center Nazr Mohammed, is listed as a shooting guard but played both guard positions for Myers Park and Team Curry on the Under Armour grassroots basketball circuit.

Like other Irish commits, Shrewsberry views Mohammed as a multi-positional prospect that can get his own shot, create for others, shoot from the 3-point line and defend on the other end of the floor.

"Whoever ends up with Mohammed will get a multi-year utility guard, capable of playing and guarding multiple positions," Jordan said.

Mohammed showed off his range at Stephen Curry's Select Camp in San Francisco earlier this month.

Notre Dame's 2024 class now consists of three members: Mohammed, three-star shooting guard Cole Certa from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and three-star power forward Garrett Sundra from Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI. Rivals ranks the class No. 12 in the country.

Sundra committed to the Irish on Thursday. Certa is also playing in Saturday night's Elite 24 game with Mohammed.

The Irish are also recruiting 2024 four-star point guards Travis Perry and Trent Perry. Trent has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for Sept. 1-3.

Shrewsberry's current roster is made up of 10 scholarship players with two seniors, Matt Zona and Tony Sanders Jr., eligible to return for their fifth years in 2024-25. The NCAA scholarship limit is 13.

The relationship between Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry, left, and four-star guard Sir Mohammed, right, goes back to Shrewsberry's time at Penn State. The two posed together for this photo on Mohammed's visit to Penn State.
{{ article.author_name }}