Rainy weather in Atlanta delayed the announcement from Sir Mohammed at Saturday night's outdoor Under Armour Boys Elite 24 game by more than two hours, but it was well worth the wait for Notre Dame. Mohammed, a four-star shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting class, chose the Irish over Marquette, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Villanova. He shared the decision on ESPNU. The No. 57 overall player in the 2024 class was recruited by head coach Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State and took an official visit to the Nittany Lions last November. Once Shrewsberry took the Notre Dame job, things picked up right where they left off. Shrewsberry re-offered Mohammed in April, who previously received an Irish offer from former head coach Mike Brey. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Notre Dame's 2024 class now consists of three members: Mohammed, three-star shooting guard Cole Certa from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and three-star power forward Garrett Sundra from Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI. Rivals ranks the class No. 12 in the country. Sundra committed to the Irish on Thursday. Certa is also playing in Saturday night's Elite 24 game with Mohammed. The Irish are also recruiting 2024 four-star point guards Travis Perry and Trent Perry. Trent has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for Sept. 1-3. Shrewsberry's current roster is made up of 10 scholarship players with two seniors, Matt Zona and Tony Sanders Jr., eligible to return for their fifth years in 2024-25. The NCAA scholarship limit is 13. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

