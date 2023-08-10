Notre Dame gains versatility in new 2024 forward commit Garrett Sundra
Notre Dame men’s basketball added a second piece to the puzzle for its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday with a commitment from three-star power forward Garrett Sundra.
Earlier this month, the Irish hosted Sundra and his family on an official visit. Sundra elected not to take any more official visits and shut down his recruitment.
Head coach Micah Shrewsberry and assistant coach Mike Farrelly recruited Sundra during their time at Penn State, where they offered him in February. They kept in regular contact with the 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward during their transition to Notre Dame.
Sundra, who won back-to-back Peach Jam championships on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Takeover, chose the Irish over Butler, Miami (Fla.), Providence and Virginia Tech.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
"Sundra wasn’t asked to do a lot of heavy lifting this summer because he plays for one of the most loaded grassroots teams in the country, but he showed himself to be a versatile, Swiss Army knife of sorts on the summer circuit," said Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy. "He’s not going to blow you away with one single attribute, but the 6-foot-10 forward runs the floor well and dramatically impacts games on the boards as well as through being able to hold his own as a switchable defender, where he’s more suited to take on 3s and 4s than true post players."
Sundra is not currently ranked inside the Rivals150. He attends Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI and helped the Panthers to a 31-4 (15-0 VISSA) record last season.
In Shrewsberry's system, Sundra projects as a stretch-four who can run the floor, finish at the rim and hit shots from the perimeter.
"He’s a decent outside shooter and shows signs of improvement on that front," Cassidy said. "And while he needs to develop from a shot-creation standpoint, he can certainly hurt opponents if he gets open looks from the mid-range or the 3-point line. He’ll come into his own as he adds weight and continues to get more comfortable putting the ball on the floor."
After the Irish offered in the spring, Sundra highlighted basketball and the importance of his Catholic faith as potential fits with Notre Dame.
Sundra joins Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star shooting guard Cole Certa in Notre Dame’s 2024 class. The Irish also hosted Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star shooting guard Sir Mohammed, the No. 56 overall player in the 2024 class, on an official visit in June.
Team Takeover and head coach Bryan Hogg detailed his experience coaching Sundra and what he'll bring to a college program during an interview with Inside ND Sports in July.
"First and foremost they are getting a great kid who’s also a very good player and student," Hogg said. "They’re getting a team-first guy who also has the ability to open games up with his shooting and decision-making. A player that will continue to get better and better every year he’s on campus."
Besides Certa, Mohammed and Sundra, Notre Dame is also pursuing a pair of 2024 four-star point guards, Travis Perry and Trent Perry. Trent has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for Sept. 1-3.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports