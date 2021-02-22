Notre Dame added a commitment from Denison (Texas) High four-star running back Jadarian Price Sunday, but the Irish staff is looking add someone next to him in the backfield. One of their top targets is Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers' Dallan Hayden, a fellow four-star recruit. The 6-0, 192-pounder recently narrowed his list down to a handful of schools, including Notre Dame, and the Irish are pushing hard for his pledge. Ohio State, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Illinois are Hayden's top four. Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor has led the Irish's pursuit of him since offering in June 2020. Get two months FREE using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame has been in pursuit of four-star running back Dallan Hayden since the summer. (Rivals.com)

Thursday afternoon, the entire Notre Dame offensive staff and head coach Brian Kelly joined Hayden for a Zoom call. It was an important meeting with the Tennessee running back ,who enjoyed talking to the Notre Dame staff all at once. “Coach Kelly, coach Taylor and [offensive coordinator Tommy Rees] were the main three that were on the call talking to me,” Hayden said. “They were in the middle of a staff meeting and asked me to join, so I hopped on. We didn’t talk a lot about football, but they asked about my family and how the dead period being extended is impacting me.” Kelly took the lead on the call, pushing for Hayden to take a self-guided tour of Notre Dame to get a true feel for the campus. If visits were allowed, he likely would have already visited South Bend multiple times. For now, the staff is doing what it can do to make Notre Dame feel like home for Hayden. Rees was also heavily featured on the call. Hayden has the longest-standing and strongest relationship with Taylor among Notre Dame's coaches, but Rees' presence and push has been more pronounced recently. “Coach Rees seems like a great coach, he is a players' coach,” Hayden said. “He seems like a guy I want to play for and a guy that I really like off the field.” With the dead period being extended through May 31, self-guided tours are the only option for recruits in the 2022 class to see campus at the moment. It doesn’t appear as though visits will be allowed anytime soon.