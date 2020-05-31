Aiden Gobaira wrapped up his sophomore football season last November and hoped he had done enough to capture attention from college coaches. He would've had a great chance to impress them in person during the spring evaluation period too, but that was cancelled before it ever started due to the coronavirus pandemic, which one would reasonably believe would hurt Gobaira's recruiting process. However, not only did Gobaira land his first offer -- he became one of the top prospects on the east coast. The Chantilly (Va.) High class of 2022 defensive end picked up his first offer from Virginia Tech April 10 and has added 11 additional offers since.

The Fighting Irish dished out an early offer to Aiden Gobaira, a fast-rising recruit from Virginia. (HUDL)

"It's been crazy," Gobaira said. "I remember waking up the day Virginia Tech offered me, not expecting anything. I was at a loss for words when I got that offer; it was crazy. I never thought it would happen this fast or early for me. It was really exciting.

"Then when Penn State and Notre Dame offered and then the SEC with Vanderbilt -- I'm just blessed and excited." Notre Dame was the sixth school to offer the 6-5, 215-pounder, as the Irish's defensive line coach extended the good news on May 5. "I was sitting on my couch watching TV and my coach texted me to call this number and that I'll be happy," recalled Gobaira. "I called Coach Mike Elston and he offered me. I was so excited. I've obviously watched Rudy and saw the Stanford-Notre Dame game. "Their history is amazing. It's awesome to have Notre Dame interested in me after how much I've heard about them.