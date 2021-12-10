 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football players in NFL mock drafts and big boards
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-10 11:04:31 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 NFL Mock Drafts: Where do Notre Dame football players stand?

Greg Ladky • BlueAndGold
Managing Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton remains a favorite across NFL mock drafts to be picked in the first half of the first round, while some are taking notice junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey's skills as a pass rusher. Foskey is currently tied for 16th in the nation with 10 sacks.

Below is our second review of where Notre Dame Fighting Irish football players are listed in various NFL Mock Drafts. The updates are in reference to our first review, linked here.

We are using the following websites (all free to use):

Pro Football Network: Mock Draft | (also a 3 round version)| Big Board

WalterFootball.com: Mock Draft

Pro Football Focus: Mock Draft | Big Board

Tankathon: Mock Draft | Big Board

si.com/FanNation: Mock Draft | Big Board

DraftTek.com: Mock Draft | Big Board

CBSSports.com: Mock Draft | Big Board (not updated)

Kyle Hamilton - Safety

Mock Drafts:

Pro Football Network: 5th pick overall - RD 1 - New York Jets (previously 11th to NYJ)

Tankathon: 5th pick overall - RD 1 - New York Jets (previously 5th to PHL)

CBSSports.com - 7th pick overall - RD 1 - NY Giants (previously 3rd pick to PHL)

DraftTek.com - 7th pick overall - RD 1- New York Giants (previously 6th to PHL)

Pro Football Focus: 8th pick overall - RD 1- Atlanta Falcons (previously 4th to JAX)

si.com/FanNation - 9th pick overall - RD 1 - Carolina Panthers (previously 3rd to NYJ)


Walterfootball.com: 12th pick overall - RD 1 - Philadelphia Eagles (previously 5th to PHL)




Big Boards:

CBSSports.com - #1 overall (no update)

Oliver Hodgkinson Pro Football Network) - #1 overall (no update)

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - #2 overall (no update)

si.com/FanNation - #2 overall

DraftTek.com - #2 overall

Pro Football Focus - #3 overall


Tankathon - #5 overall

Tony Pauline (Pro Football Network) - #29 overall (no update)

Kyren Williams - RB

Mock Drafts:

DraftTek.com - 62nd pick overall - RD 2 - Miami Dolphins (previously 77th to MIA)

si.com/FanNation - 67th overall - RD 3- Houston Texas

Pro Football Network: 73rd pick overall - RD 3 - Atlanta Falcons (previously 83rd to ATL)

Tankathon - 95th pick overall - RD 3 - New England Patriots (previously 85th to HOU)

Big Boards:

DraftTek.com - 43rd overall (up six spots)

si.com/FanNation: 60th overall (up four spots)

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) Big Board - 66th overall

Tankathon - 68th overall

CBSSports - #85 overall

Oliver Hodgkinson Big Board (Pro Football Network) - 88th overall

Pro Football Focus - 89th overall


Jarrett Patterson - OC

Jarrett Patterson (55) returned to center this year after starting 13 games at that position in 2019.
Jarrett Patterson (55) returned to center this year after starting 13 games at that position in 2019. (Chad Weaver/BlueandGold.com)

Mock Drafts:

si.com/FanNation - 71st pick overall - 3rd rond - Chicago Bears

Pro Football Network - 99th pick overall - RD 3 - Miami Dolphins (previously 86th to HOU)

DraftTek.com - 88th pick overall - RD 3 - Dallas Cowboys (previously 86th to PIT)

Tankathon.com - 89th pick overall - 3rd round - Baltimore Ravens

Big Boards:

si.com/FanNation: 89th overall (down 32 spots)

Tony Pauline (Pro Football Network) - 60th overall

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)- 78th overall

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 79th overall

DraftTek: 97th overall (down one)

Pro Football Focus: 99th overall

Tankathon - 100th overall

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - DL

Mock Drafts:

DraftTek.com - 112th overall - RD 4 - Denver Broncos (prev. 108th to DEN)

Big Boards:

DraftTek.com: 103rd overall (down one)

Tony Pauline's (Pro Football Network)- 134 overall

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 220th overall

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 288th overall

Cam Hart - DB

Big Boards:

Iam Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 71st overall

Notre Dame junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey had two sacks against USC this year.
Notre Dame junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey had two sacks against USC this year. (Chad Weaver)

Isaiah Foskey - DE

Mock Drafts:

si.com/FanNation - 36th overall - New York Jets

Pro Football Network - 79th overall - San Francisco 49ers (previously unlisted)

Big Boards:

si.com/FanNation: #31 overall (new)

Pro Football Focus - 97th overall

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 135th overall


Cain Madden - OG

Big Boards:

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 233rd overall

Jayson Ademilola - DT

Big Boards:

DraftTek.com: 296th overall (previously 284th)


CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}