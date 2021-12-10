2022 NFL Mock Drafts: Where do Notre Dame football players stand?

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton remains a favorite across NFL mock drafts to be picked in the first half of the first round, while some are taking notice junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey's skills as a pass rusher. Foskey is currently tied for 16th in the nation with 10 sacks.

Below is our second review of where Notre Dame Fighting Irish football players are listed in various NFL Mock Drafts. The updates are in reference to our first review, linked here.

We are using the following websites (all free to use):