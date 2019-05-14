Plant City (Fla.) wide receiver Mario Williams is a top prospect in the class of 2021, and his recruiting process has been busy with new offers as schools have flown through his high school. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder holds around 30 scholarship offers, including Notre Dame, and Williams has been impressed with Irish wide receivers coach Del Alexander. For more on his recruitment, click here for an update from Blue & Gold Illustrated last week. BGI met with Williams' head coach, James Booth, to learn more about what Williams can offer at the next level. "His explosiveness jumps off the screen," Booth said. "He's a dynamic player, but I think what separates him is how polished of a route runner he is compared to the majority of receivers his age. I don't think there's a route he can't run. He can get in and out of breaks; some of his touchdowns are some double moves, catching a curl and spinning outside and outrunning somebody." In just his freshman year of high school, Williams not only started but he was featured in the Raiders' offense. He caught 42 passes for 703 yards and 10 scores as a freshman in 2017 and followed that up with 51 receptions for 950 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. "At about game three [in 2017], he came on to the scene," Booth noted. "I think he caught two touchdowns in that game. Ever since then, we started leaning on him." Booth noted that in Williams' freshman season, they lined Williams up on the single receiver side of the offense and threw him the ball if his star playmaker had one-on-one coverage.

"People realized that we were going to that every time, so they started to bracket him," explained Booth. "We put him in the slot and he caught a lot of bubble screens that he took to the house. People started trying to jump those, so we put him on the outside, and he's running digs and curls. We've moved him around a lot." Williams' high school has had a couple of prospects sign with Power Five schools in the past couple of years, but Williams fits the caliber of Clemson wide receiver T.J. Chase, who was a Rivals250 prospect in the class of 2016. "Plant City has always had talent come through here," Booth said. "When you put him in the likes of TJ -- playing at Clemson, national champion -- I think [Mario] fits that mold, and Clemson is high on [Mario] as well. You're getting that caliber of a player. The lights aren't too bright for him and he enjoys the stage."