Plant City (Fla.) wide receiver Mario Williams is one of the hottest class of 2021 prospects in the country. Rivals.com lists him with 29 scholarship offers, and his list has grown by a couple of schools every week this spring.

One of Williams' many spring offers came from Notre Dame from wide receivers coach Del Alexander. Williams doesn't know too much about Notre Dame at this point outside of the Fighting Irish's high academic standards and strong football program.

"Notre Dame plays a big side of academics," Williams said. "It's not just they're recruiting you for football -- it's academics."