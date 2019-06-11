News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 11:14:23 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 CB Nigel Williams Stands Out At Irish Invasion

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Ayc6r8ynduw3dzbyktht

Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell wrote on Sunday night that Richmond (Va.) Collegiate cornerback Nigel Williams was a standout prospect at Irish Invasion.

"His feet are impressively quickly," Driskell wrote. "He showed relatively fluid hips and he played the ball well."

The 6-foot, 180-pound class of 2020 prospect felt that he had a strong camp performance as well.

“I had a really good camp there. I ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 4.12 shuttle," Williams said. "That was the testing portion of it, and I think I definitely grabbed some attention with those numbers. We had drill work and I think I finished the one-on-ones with two interceptions."

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz

According to Williams, Notre Dame defensive backs coaches Todd Lyght and Terry Joseph were impressed with him as well.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}