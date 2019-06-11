2020 CB Nigel Williams Stands Out At Irish Invasion
Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell wrote on Sunday night that Richmond (Va.) Collegiate cornerback Nigel Williams was a standout prospect at Irish Invasion.
"His feet are impressively quickly," Driskell wrote. "He showed relatively fluid hips and he played the ball well."
The 6-foot, 180-pound class of 2020 prospect felt that he had a strong camp performance as well.
“I had a really good camp there. I ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 4.12 shuttle," Williams said. "That was the testing portion of it, and I think I definitely grabbed some attention with those numbers. We had drill work and I think I finished the one-on-ones with two interceptions."
According to Williams, Notre Dame defensive backs coaches Todd Lyght and Terry Joseph were impressed with him as well.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news