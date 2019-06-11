Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell wrote on Sunday night that Richmond (Va.) Collegiate cornerback Nigel Williams was a standout prospect at Irish Invasion.

"His feet are impressively quickly," Driskell wrote. "He showed relatively fluid hips and he played the ball well."

The 6-foot, 180-pound class of 2020 prospect felt that he had a strong camp performance as well.

“I had a really good camp there. I ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 4.12 shuttle," Williams said. "That was the testing portion of it, and I think I definitely grabbed some attention with those numbers. We had drill work and I think I finished the one-on-ones with two interceptions."