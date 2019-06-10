Notre Dame held its annual Irish Invasion football camp on Sunday, and the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff was on hand.

A number of 2020 players stood out, but the 2021 and 2022 classes had a number of players that made strong impressions with their performance. One 2020 recruit earned a scholarship offer with his play, and there will likely be other offers down the road.

Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell was there and provided his analysis of a number of top performers.

You can read that full breakdown HERE.