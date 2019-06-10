Analysis: Irish Invasion Observations
Notre Dame held its annual Irish Invasion football camp on Sunday, and the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff was on hand.
A number of 2020 players stood out, but the 2021 and 2022 classes had a number of players that made strong impressions with their performance. One 2020 recruit earned a scholarship offer with his play, and there will likely be other offers down the road.
Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell was there and provided his analysis of a number of top performers.
You can read that full breakdown HERE.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.