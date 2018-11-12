2020 ATH Caleb Willis Enjoys Second Notre Dame Trip
Notre Dame hosted a huge list of recruits from all over the country on Saturday, including 2020 athlete Caleb Willis from Jackson (Tenn.) University School.
Willis visited South Bend for the first time last month, and was eager to return once he left.
“It was great,” Willis said of this weekend’s visit. “It was like I was at home again. I liked this one even better.”
The rising senior said getting back to Notre Dame for a second game this season was a priority for him because he loved it so much the first time.
“I wanted to make sure it’s one of my top schools,” Willis said. “I’ve visited different places, and you want to visit again to make sure you get the same feeling you got the first time. I had a great time the first time, so why not go again?”
Willis is listed by Rivals as an athlete, but Notre Dame seems to see running back in his future.
According to Willis, he spoke mostly with running backs coach Autry Denson over the weekend, which he said was a great experience.
“We talked about football some, but we also talked about faith,” Willis said. “He talked to me about how his ministry is his number one job. He uses football to increase his ministry. I liked it because when I talk to some coaches, it’s all football.”
Of course, the highlight of the weekend was getting to see Notre Dame’s blowout 42-13 win over Florida State in person.
Willis said getting to be inside Notre Dame stadium on senior night was something he won’t forget.
“I liked that a lot,” Willis said. “The atmosphere was great. The whole crowd was crazy and it was a great night game.”
Currently, Willis holds just one offer from Memphis.
Notre Dame told him this weekend that they’ll be keeping an eye on him going forward.
“They told me they like my film and to keep working academically,” Willis said.
If an offer from Notre Dame ever does come, Willis said he’d be fired up.
“That would mean a lot,” Willis said. “That’s a really great program and it would really mean a lot. “
