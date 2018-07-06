2019 WR TJ Sheffield Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has landed its second wide receiver commit of the week as Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence product TJ Sheffield has committed to the Irish.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder was also considering Ohio State, Arkansas and Purdue. Olney (Md.) Good Counsel wide receiver Cam Hart committed to the Irish on July 4.
Sheffield first visited Notre Dame back in January for the program’s first Junior Day (Jan. 27). The Irish were among the top group for the three-star following the visit.
“It was a great experience,” Sheffield told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I got to know more about the coaches and just had a warm welcome. I had a campus tour, saw the athletic facilities, academic presentation, saw the stadium and went to the basketball game.
“I think building a relationship with the coaches was the highlight of the day. Building the relationship with them helps me figure out if I’m a good fit for their university.
Sheffield was also enamored with the campus in South Bend.
“I liked how all the building had historic look to them and also how everything was pretty close together,” Sheffield said. “The teacher-student ratio is low. I feel each student-athlete will get the most out of every class.”
Per MaxPreps, Sheffield caught 56 passes for 840 yards and five touchdowns during his junior campaign. According to Sheffield’s Hudl page, he boats a 10.95 time in the 100-meter dash.
Sheffield also held offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, among others, per his Rivals page. Rivals ranks Sheffield as the No. 56 wide receiver in the class.
In his tweet announcing his commitment, Sheffield stated he would take visits to other programs to confirm his decision.
Notre Dame is now up to 18 commits in the 2019 class.
#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/fKLmE2bwnj— Tj Sheffield (@the_tj2) July 6, 2018
----
