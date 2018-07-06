Notre Dame has landed its second wide receiver commit of the week as Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence product TJ Sheffield has committed to the Irish.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder was also considering Ohio State, Arkansas and Purdue. Olney (Md.) Good Counsel wide receiver Cam Hart committed to the Irish on July 4.

Sheffield first visited Notre Dame back in January for the program’s first Junior Day (Jan. 27). The Irish were among the top group for the three-star following the visit.

“It was a great experience,” Sheffield told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I got to know more about the coaches and just had a warm welcome. I had a campus tour, saw the athletic facilities, academic presentation, saw the stadium and went to the basketball game.

“I think building a relationship with the coaches was the highlight of the day. Building the relationship with them helps me figure out if I’m a good fit for their university.