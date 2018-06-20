2019 OT Walter Rouse 'Felt At Home' At Notre Dame
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame has four offensive lineman committed in the class of 2019, but the Irish aren’t done recruiting the position.
On Tuesday, Notre Dame played host to Walter Rouse, a three-star offensive tackle from Silver Springs (Md.) Sidwell Friends.
Rouse, the No. 39 offensive tackle in the class of 2019, said he loved everything about the trip to South Bend,
“The school is beautiful and the campus is amazing,” Rouse told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “It was one of the best I’ve seen, it was just beautiful.”
During visits, it’s customary for prospects to suit up in full Irish gear, and Rouse said he felt more than comfortable in a blue jersey and gold helmet.
“I really liked the photo shoot,” Rouse said. “Getting dressed up in the Notre Dame colors and uniform, I really felt at home in the jersey. I felt like I belonged there.”
Of course, the visit went well beyond taking a few photos in a Notre Dame jersey.
Rouse spent nearly the entire day with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, and the two reportedly had a great time together.
“We’ve always had a great relationship and we’ve really bonded talking on the phone,” Rouse said. “Getting to meet him, we connected immediately. There was not a dull moment.”
According to Rouse, Quinn had prepared an in-depth presentation for him that included a side-by-side comparison of his high school tape with some Notre Dame film.
“He showed me my highlight tape compared to some plays by Mike McGlinchey,” Rouse said. “I really liked that comparison and the way he presented it to me.”
Admittedly, Rouse had his doubts about his place at the table with Notre Dame since the Irish are filling up quickly along the offensive line.
Quinn quickly put those concerns to rest.
“He was very honest,” Rouse explained. “I was thinking they had four offensive lineman spots, but coach said ‘don’t worry about that. If you commit to us, we’re going to find you a spot.”
Rouse said hearing that was huge for him.
“That really meant a lot to me that I’m such a priority to them,” Rouse stated. “Even if all their spots are filled up, If I decide to commit they’ll still take me.”
After spending some time meeting with people on the academic side of things, Rouse and his mother had a final meeting with Quinn, which Rouse said was an important one.
“I kind of judge all my visits on how they end and how our last meeting ends,” Rouse said. “Coach Quinn talking with my mom, she was thrilled with him. I love how Coach Quin handled everything. He was straight up and very honest.”
Rouse said a return trip to South Bend was a priority, so he set one up before leaving Tuesday evening.
When Notre Dame takes on Michigan on Sept. 1, Rouse will be in attendance.
“I liked it a lot and I want to come back, especially to be in the stadium with all those fans,” Rouse said. “They’re playing Michigan, so that’s going to be a great game.”
Going forward, Notre Dame will definitely be in the discussion for Rouse as he begins to narrow his focus.
“Notre Dame has always been near the top for me,” Rouse said. “But they definitely solidified their position there.”
Had an absolute blast at the University of Notre Dame today! Thank you to @CoachJeffQuinn, @CoachChipLong and @aarynkearney! #GoIrish☘️🏈 pic.twitter.com/zyKyyHYvRl— Walter Rouse 7️⃣5️⃣ (@wrouse19) June 20, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.