Notre Dame has four offensive lineman committed in the class of 2019, but the Irish aren’t done recruiting the position.

On Tuesday, Notre Dame played host to Walter Rouse, a three-star offensive tackle from Silver Springs (Md.) Sidwell Friends.

Rouse, the No. 39 offensive tackle in the class of 2019, said he loved everything about the trip to South Bend,

“The school is beautiful and the campus is amazing,” Rouse told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “It was one of the best I’ve seen, it was just beautiful.”

During visits, it’s customary for prospects to suit up in full Irish gear, and Rouse said he felt more than comfortable in a blue jersey and gold helmet.

“I really liked the photo shoot,” Rouse said. “Getting dressed up in the Notre Dame colors and uniform, I really felt at home in the jersey. I felt like I belonged there.”

Of course, the visit went well beyond taking a few photos in a Notre Dame jersey.

Rouse spent nearly the entire day with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, and the two reportedly had a great time together.

“We’ve always had a great relationship and we’ve really bonded talking on the phone,” Rouse said. “Getting to meet him, we connected immediately. There was not a dull moment.”